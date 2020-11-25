UrduPoint.com
Target Killer Affiliated With MQM-London, Trained By Indian Spy Agency Arrested: DIG Omar Shahid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 02:30 PM

The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Wednesday claimed to have arrested five target killers affiliated with MQM-London, including one trained by the Indian spy agency

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Wednesday claimed to have arrested five target killers affiliated with MQM-London, including one trained by the Indian spy agency.

CTD Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Omar Shahid Hamid said that the accused were wanted to police for their involvement in number of terrorist activities in megalopolis and were nabbed in separate Intelligence Based Operations the Agency conducted late Tuesday night.

The arrested were identified as Muhammad Ali alias "Ghambati", Salman alias Dhobi, Akhtar, Umairullah alias Don and Shehzad.

Accused Muhammad Ali had received training from Indian spy agency RAW in India. He was close aide of Ajmal Pahari and Kashif David.

Omar Shahid Hamid said that Muhammad Ali alias Ghambati had confessed his involvement in target killings from 1995 to 2005.

Accused Muhammad Ali confessed killing a cop namely Muhammad Ali and Faisal alias Paratha in 1997 and Amjad Pervez a member of Sunni Tehreek sector committee in 2005.

CTD DIG said that more confessions from the arrested suspects were expected while further investigations were underway.

