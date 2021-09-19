Target killer arrested, weapon recovered

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :City police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a target killer and recovered weapon from his possession during a raid conducted here at Iqbal Chowk in premises of City Alipur police station.

According to police spokesman, working on a tip off, the police raided at Iqbal Chowk and arrested Aqeel with illegal weapon and motorcycle.

During an investigation, the target killer told police that he was hired by Razzaq of Alipur city for target killing of Abid who was running a fruit shop at Iqbal Chowk.

The police also arrested Razzaq who informed police that he contacted with Akram resident of Gawadar Balochistan for hiring a target killer to murder Abid.

The arrested target killer told police that the deal was done in Rs 200,000 out of which Rs 100,000 was paid by Yasin and Razzaq of Alipur city while the remaining amount was decided to be paid after murder of the target.

Further investigations were underway, a spokesman added.