Target killer dacoit killed during police encounter

A target killer dacoit was killed with the firing of own accomplices during police encounter here Thursday

According to details, police on a tip off, raided at Chak No 283/EB for the arrest of target killer Abdul Salam alias Salami who was involved in 21 heinous cases including dacoity, robbery and others.

The accused along with three other accomplices started straight firing on police party.

In retaliation, the dacoit Abdul Salam was killed with the firing of own accomplices while three other accused managed to escape from there.

The police teams formed for the arrest of the fleeing dacoits.

The killed dacoit was record holder in Gaggu, Hanjarwaal Lahore, Sahoka and Kulyana Pak Pattan cases. He has also killed a man by taking money from his son. The killed dacoit had kidnapped a girl few months ago and sexually assaulted her. The girl managed to escape from his custody and reported to the police. The police conducted the raid on the identification of the accused by the girl.

