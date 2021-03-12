UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Target Killer Involved In Killings Of Senior Police Officers Arrested In Karachi

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 03:15 PM

Target killer involved in killings of senior police officers arrested in karachi

Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested most wanted MQM London target killer involved in targeted killings of police officers and recovered arms and ammunition from hos possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested most wanted MQM London target killer involved in targeted killings of police officers and recovered arms and ammunition from hos possession.

Accused Khawaja Faisal s/o Khawaja Muhammad Younus was nabbed in an operation conducted by CTD's Investigation wing, said an official on Friday.

Accused along with his other accomplices was involved in the killings of senior police officers. Other accomplices of the accused include Zakir Hussain, Irfan Sindhi, Asif Budha, Abu Irfan and Yameen.

The accused and his accomplices had been booked for the target killing of SP Jail Amanullah Niazi and were also named in the murder case of DSP Rahim Bangash.

The arrested accused and his accomplices were also nominated in case of killing DSP Nawaz Ranjha in which two members of Khawaja Faisal's team were convicted.

Accused Khawaja Faisal was also wanted to police in other terrorism cases.

Khawaja Faisal confessed his involvement in target killing of two youth Muhammad Saleem and Abid killed in Taj Mahal market over political differences within the limits of Risala police station.

The arms and ammunition recovered from the accused had been sent for inspection while further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Sindh Murder MQM Target Killing Police Police Station Jail London Market From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,250 new COVID-19 cases, 1,736 reco ..

1 minute ago

Minor dies after falling from rooftop in peshawar

1 minute ago

Russian State Arms Exporter Says 4-5 Countries Wan ..

1 minute ago

Turkey, Estonia to hold political consultations

1 minute ago

China, Russia, Iran, N. Korea, others form group

1 minute ago

Tokyo Mosque reopens after 10 weeks

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.