Target killer involved in killings of senior police officers arrested in karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested most wanted MQM London target killer involved in targeted killings of police officers and recovered arms and ammunition from hos possession.

Accused Khawaja Faisal s/o Khawaja Muhammad Younus was nabbed in an operation conducted by CTD's Investigation wing, said an official on Friday.

Accused along with his other accomplices was involved in the killings of senior police officers. Other accomplices of the accused include Zakir Hussain, Irfan Sindhi, Asif Budha, Abu Irfan and Yameen.

The accused and his accomplices had been booked for the target killing of SP Jail Amanullah Niazi and were also named in the murder case of DSP Rahim Bangash.

The arrested accused and his accomplices were also nominated in case of killing DSP Nawaz Ranjha in which two members of Khawaja Faisal's team were convicted.

Accused Khawaja Faisal was also wanted to police in other terrorism cases.

Khawaja Faisal confessed his involvement in target killing of two youth Muhammad Saleem and Abid killed in Taj Mahal market over political differences within the limits of Risala police station.

The arms and ammunition recovered from the accused had been sent for inspection while further investigations were underway.