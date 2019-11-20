Target killer of MQM-London involved in alleged 96 killings, arrested

The Karachi Police on Wednesday arrested an alleged target killer of MQM-London, involved in 96 targeted killings

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :The Karachi Police on Wednesday arrested an alleged target killer of MQM-London, involved in 96 targeted killings.

Yousuf alias "Thelay Wala" was apprehended during an operation conducted by Anti-Street Crime Cell of District East Police, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East Ghulam Azfar Mahesar addressing a presser at his office.

The SSP said that the accused during the investigation had confessed that he allegedly killed at least 96 people.

He joined MQM in 1995 and was arrested for the first time in 1996 by Sindh Rangers. However, he was released after a year.

Ghulam Azfar Mahesar said that those murdered by the accused included two Army Jawans, an Air Force personnel, 12 for suspicion of being informer, a police personnel, 5 MQM-Haqiqi activists, 6 on ethnic basis, an official of Irrigation Department, a passerby and one for not paying him extortion.

The officer informed that the arrested also confessed hiding 66 corpses with his other accomplices.

The SSP East said that Yousaf alias "Thelay Wala" had 43 accomplices target killers. Yousaf was also an accomplice of recently arrested Irfan alias Massa allegedly involved in 111 killings.

Ghulam Azfar Mahesar concluded that some of the accused accomplices had been killed in encounters with law enforcement agencies, many were jailed and raids were being conducted to nab others.