Target Killers Arrested At Kohat
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 12, 2024 | 08:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Kohat Police on Tuesday arrested three target killers along with weapons and motorcycle that was used in crimes.
The criminals were arrested by a team of police led by Station House Officer Cantt Police Station, Nasir Rafiq.
The arrested target killers were identified as Gulab Khan resident of Bara, Shahabuddin resident of Noorabad Kohat and Sulaiman resident of Tapi Kohat.
Target killers were arrested with weapons when they were trying to plan murder in the limits of Cantt Police Station.
APP/arq/mds/
Recent Stories
After ODI series, Pakistan determined to win T20I series against Australia
Gold prices witness sudden decline in both int’l, local markets
PTI several leaders detained by police from outside Adiala jail
PCB seeks ICC’s written response on India’s refusal for Champions Trophy 202 ..
Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran Khan before LHC
NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigating corruption cases: IHC
SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov 14
Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December: NEOC
Punjab govt closes schools across all districts amid smog
PM to attend opening session COP-29 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Admin taking robust steps to curb smog in Muzaffargarh district: DC18 seconds ago
-
Sindh Governor sees UAE partnership revolutionizing logistics in Pakistan21 seconds ago
-
Police officials reviews security arrangements at Paharpur judicial complex25 seconds ago
-
World Science Day for Peace and Development marked30 seconds ago
-
Oath-taking ceremony of SMUTA's newly elected body held35 seconds ago
-
IHC adjourns hearing of PTI founder bail plea in Toshakhana-II case38 seconds ago
-
Minister visits BHU Ghalla Dher Mardan43 seconds ago
-
Three killed in Qilat firing incident46 seconds ago
-
Policeman killed in Mardan firing49 seconds ago
-
DIG orders to take effective measures against criminal elements52 seconds ago
-
Drug dealer sentenced to 9-year imprisonment56 seconds ago
-
CM message on World Pneumonia Day11 minutes ago