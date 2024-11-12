Open Menu

Target Killers Arrested At Kohat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 12, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Target killers arrested at Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Kohat Police on Tuesday arrested three target killers along with weapons and motorcycle that was used in crimes.

The criminals were arrested by a team of police led by Station House Officer Cantt Police Station, Nasir Rafiq.

The arrested target killers were identified as Gulab Khan resident of Bara, Shahabuddin resident of Noorabad Kohat and Sulaiman resident of Tapi Kohat.

Target killers were arrested with weapons when they were trying to plan murder in the limits of Cantt Police Station.

APP/arq/mds/

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Kohat Nasir Criminals

Recent Stories

After ODI series, Pakistan determined to win T20I ..

After ODI series, Pakistan determined to win T20I series against Australia

3 hours ago
 Gold prices witness sudden decline in both int’l ..

Gold prices witness sudden decline in both int’l, local markets

3 hours ago
 PTI several leaders detained by police from outsid ..

PTI several leaders detained by police from outside Adiala jail

4 hours ago
 PCB seeks ICC’s written response on India’s re ..

PCB seeks ICC’s written response on India’s refusal for Champions Trophy 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran ..

Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran Khan before LHC

4 hours ago
 NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigatin ..

NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigating corruption cases: IHC

4 hours ago
SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov ..

SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov 14

4 hours ago
 Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December ..

Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December: NEOC

5 hours ago
 Punjab govt closes schools across all districts am ..

Punjab govt closes schools across all districts amid smog

7 hours ago
 PM to attend opening session COP-29 today

PM to attend opening session COP-29 today

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan