Target killers arrested at Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Kohat Police on Tuesday arrested three target killers along with weapons and motorcycle that was used in crimes.

The criminals were arrested by a team of police led by Station House Officer Cantt Police Station, Nasir Rafiq.

The arrested target killers were identified as Gulab Khan resident of Bara, Shahabuddin resident of Noorabad Kohat and Sulaiman resident of Tapi Kohat.

Target killers were arrested with weapons when they were trying to plan murder in the limits of Cantt Police Station.

