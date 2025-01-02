Target killing case solved, killer arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The City Jalalpur police solved a target-killing case and arrested the main accused from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday.

Holding a press conference here, City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar said that in a tragic incident of targeted killing on December 16, 2024, in Jalalpur Pirwala, Irshad Hussain Sangi was murdered. Following the incident, a case (FIR No. 1844/24 under Sections 324/302/34) was registered at City Police Station, Jalalpur Pirwala.

He said that under the supervision of SSP Operations Kamran Amir Khan and SSP Investigation Rana Muhammad Ashraf, a special team was formed comprising of SP Saddar Division Shamsuddin, DSP Jalalpur Pirwala Bashir Ahmed Haraj and SHO City Police Station Waqar Ahmed to arrest the criminals. The police team led a successful operation to arrest the prime suspect from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Using advanced technology and all available resources, the police traced and apprehended the target killer Muhammad Kamal.

The CPO disclosed the shocking details of investigations, stating that the deceased, Irshad Hussain Sangi, had been managing funds sent by his elder brother, Sajjad Hussain, who worked with Shoaib Khan in Saudi Arabia under the company "Metal Point.

" Sajjad used to send money to Irshad, who invested it in purchasing land. After Sajjad’s death, Shoaib Khan claimed a share in the land, alleging that the funds sent included his contributions and this led to a legal dispute between Shoaib and Irshad.

Further inquiry unveiled that Shoaib Khan conspired with suspects Muhammad Kamal (the hired killer) and Shoaib Ali (a driver) at his Islamabad residence. Shoaib Khan offered Rs 1.2 million to the assassin for Irshad’s murder where Shoaib Khan’s nephew, Irfan, also participated in the plot.

Adding to the complexities, Irshad’s late first wife was the sister of suspect Munir Ahmed, who had worked as Sajjad's driver in Saudi Arabia. Munir suspected that Irshad poisoned his sister, which allegedly motivated him to assist in the crime.

On December 16, 2024, the suspects executed their plan. The target killer and Shoaib Ali intercepted Irshad’s vehicle near Women Postgraduate College in Jalalpur Pirwala. The assassin fired seven shots, critically wounding Irshad, who succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

The arrested suspect confessed to the crime, admitting he was paid Rs 1.2 million and promised additional payment after the murder.