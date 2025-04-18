Target killing claims two live in Fatehjang

(@FahadShabbir)

FATEH JANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) A daylight double murder occurred near Thatti Gujran village in Fateh Jang, with two individuals, Haji Ameer Afzal and Khaliq Muhammad, falling victim to a targeted attack over old feud.

The incident took place when the victims were traveling in a Suzuki van, and two assailants on a motorcycle opened fire, resulting in multiple bullet injuries, reported by police spokesman.

The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation, attributing the motive behind the killing to an old land feud. The bodies of the victims were shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for autopsy.

The Fateh Jang Police are working to apprehend the culprits and bring them to justice. The case is being investigated further to determine the circumstances surrounding the attack.

