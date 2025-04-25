Target Killing in Fatehjang, man Killed, son critically injured

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) A man was shot dead and his 17-year-old son critically injured in a target killing incident at College Chowk on Rawalpindi Road in Fatehjang on Thursday. The victims, Miskeen Ullah and Asim Khan, were attacked by two masked men on a motorcycle.

According to police, the attack was believed to be motivated by old enmity. Miskeen Ullah died on the spot, while Asim Khan was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Hazro in critical condition. A murder and attempt to murder case has been registered, and police have launched further investigation.

APP/nsi/378