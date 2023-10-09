Target of anti polio drive surpassed

The teams of Health department have surpassed the target of weeklong anti polio drive in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) The teams of Health department have surpassed the target of weeklong anti polio drive in Faisalabad.

A spokesman of Health department said here on Monday that the polio drive had commenced in Faisalabad from October 02 and the teams of the department were given a target of 1,536,770 for vaccination but the teams had administered polio vaccine to 1,583,195 children, thus they achieved 103.02 percent target.