Target Of Anti Polio Drive Surpassed

Umer Jamshaid Published October 09, 2023 | 06:45 PM

The teams of Health department have surpassed the target of weeklong anti polio drive in Faisalabad

A spokesman of Health department said here on Monday that the polio drive had commenced in Faisalabad from October 02 and the teams of the department were given a target of 1,536,770 for vaccination but the teams had administered polio vaccine to 1,583,195 children, thus they achieved 103.02 percent target.

