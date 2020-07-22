UrduPoint.com
Target Of Providing Over 2000 Oxygen Beds For COVID Patients Achieved: Asad Umar

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 04:59 PM

Target of providing over 2000 oxygen beds for COVID patients achieved: Asad Umar

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Asad Umar on Wednesday commended National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for achieving target of providing 2000 Oxygen beds to hospitals across the county before time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Asad Umar on Wednesday commended National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for achieving target of providing 2000 Oxygen beds to hospitals across the county before time.

"The Federal government had decided to ensure availability of 1000 oxygen beds by end June while 2000 beds by end of July especially for corona patients in critical health," Asad Umar who also heads National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) for COVID-19 said in a tweet.

Expressing utmost satisfaction over the performance of NDMA in this regard, he said by now 2,277 beds had been made available in various hospitals across the country and more work was in progress.

Meanwhile in another tweet, the minister said that during previous four months, an amount of Rs 194 billion had been distributed among 169 million families under Ehsaas Programme.

He said this happened for first time in history of Pakistan as one out of two families in the country received cash relief.

