'Target of wheat procurement to be completed as soon as possible': Commissioner

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sargodha division Dr. Farah Masood said that the target of wheat procurement should be completed as soon as possible and directed the field officers of Revenue and food to take excess wheat from farmers and deliver it to the procurement centers.

She was addressing a review meeting of the wheat procurement drive here on Sunday. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners of four districts, DFC Muhammad Sufyan and ADCRs of the four districts.

Dr Farah Masood has clarified that the procurement drive would be continued even after Eid to achieve the target.

She directed the four districts' administrations to achieve the target of five per cent on a daily basis during the next week. While expressing dissatisfaction over the performance of field personnel and officers of Food Department, directed them to improve their performance.

She said that in order to achieve the target, farmers should voluntarily deliver more wheat than required to wheat procurement centers.

It was informed by the Agriculture Department in the meeting that 99% harvesting and 96% threshing has been completed across the division. The Food Department said that so far 165,376 metric tonnes of wheat has been procured in the four districts and 48% of the target has been achieved. In Sargodha district 53%, in Khushab 33%, in Mianwali 55% and in Bhakkar 43% procurement target was achieved.

The meeting also review progress of the ongoing operation against locusts in all the four districts.