Target set to achieve 20 per cent RE share in total energy mix by 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The incumbent government set an ambitious target to enhance share of Renewable Energy (RE) to 20 per cent by 2025 in total energy mix.

Sources told APP here that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government inherited host of power sector challenges including system constraints, fast rising circular debt, inefficiencies driven by corruption, theft, growing burden of tariff non-rationalization and lack of policy decisions leading towards shattering of confidence of foreign investors. However, the incumbent government since its inception gave due attention to address all power sector problems besides bringing reforms into the entire sector.

Under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government devised a plan to ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and indigenous electricity for all by 2030.

Under the plan, RE target of 20% of energy mix would be achieved by 2025 and 30% by 2030, they said.

It also included reduce line losses to the permissible limit, country-wide campaign against theft of electricity and recovery campaign against current and dead defaulter.

Under the new initiative plan, Private Power and Infrastructure board (PPIB) was currently handling a portfolio of 25 ongoing projects with 13,747 MW cumulative power generation.

