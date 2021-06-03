UrduPoint.com
Target Set To Administer Anti Polio Drops To 0.3 Mln Children In Attock

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 09:04 PM

Target set to administer anti polio drops to 0.3 mln children in Attock

Around 0.3 million children up to the age of five years will be administered anti-polio drops across Attock district during a five days campaign being launched from June 7

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Around 0.3 million children up to the age of five years will be administered anti-polio drops across Attock district during a five days campaign being launched from June 7.

Health authorities informed the participants of a meeting held to review the implementation on anti polio campaign at deputy commissioner office on Thursday. The meeting was presided over by Deputy Commissioner Attock Imran Hamid Sheikh while Additional Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Arif Khan, Chief executive District health authority, Dr Jawad Ellahi, district health officer Dr Junaid Tariq, deputy district health officer Dr Kashif Hussain, district surveillance officer Dr Talib Hussain, district Superintendent vaccination Mohammad Ayub Khan and representatives of WHO and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The health officials informed that as many as 1100 teams have been constituted; they will be present at all entry and exit points of the city, bus stands, railway stations, hospitals and health centers. They further informed the participants that as many as 100 fixed teams and 35 transit teams have been constituted. Representatives of the World Health Organization on this occasion have informed that Punjab reported 14 polio cases in 2020 so far.

