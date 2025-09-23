Target set to vaccinate over 234,000 girls against cervical cancer

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) A target to vaccinate 234,225 girls,aged 9 to 14 years, has been set against cervical cancer-preventive Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine under the “Healthy Punjab Vision” in the local district, official said on Tuesday.

The vaccination drive, being carried out under the supervision of the district administration and health department, will continue until September 27, 2025. So far, 53,556 girls have already been vaccinated.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Salma Suleman, while chairing a review meeting, urged parents to ensure that their daughters receive the vaccine so they can remain protected from life-threatening cervical cancer in the future.

She emphasized that coordination between the education and health departments must be further improved and parents should be kept fully onboard to achieve maximum coverage.

During the meeting, CEO Health Dr. Asif Mahmood briefed the participants about the targets of the campaign and the challenges being faced. CEO Education along with other health officials also attended the meeting.