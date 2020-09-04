Target set to vaccine 3.8 million livestock in Sindh: Livestock Minister

Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Abdul Bari Pitafi on Friday said after recent rains, a target has been set to vaccinate about 3.8 million cattle in the province to protect them from various diseases and to set up 237 medical camps in this regard

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Abdul Bari Pitafi on Friday said after recent rains, a target has been set to vaccinate about 3.8 million cattle in the province to protect them from various diseases and to set up 237 medical camps in this regard.

For the purpose 47 mobile teams were also rendering services.

Talking to media during a visit to a medical camp set up near Mullah Katyar-Jhark Bridge, he said that 12 medical campuses and 3 mobile teams have also been formed in the mountainous areas of Thatta district and Sujawal district under which 150,000 cattle have been vaccinated and 5500 cattle have been treated.

Sindh Secretary Livestock and Fisheries Ghulam Akbar, Director General Fisheries, Director Livestock and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

Later, the provincial minister inspected the presence of veterinary staff at Goth Sukhio Babbar, Goth Muhammad Tayyab Babbar, Goth Kundo Babbar and other villages and hilly areas near Jhimpir Road and directed the concerned officers to leave no stone unturned in vaccinating and treating cattle so that they could be protected from various diseases.

He in particular urged the cattle owners to stay in touch with the veterinary staff and concerned doctors to protect their animals from diseases so that their cattle could be provided with vaccine and treatment facilities.

Later, the provincial minister released 6,000 fish seeds in Keenjhar Lake. He said a target has been set to release six million fish seeds in the lake this year so that the fishermen could get maximum benefit.