Targeted Killings In Iran: 7 Martyrs Laid To Rest In Bahawalpur
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2025 | 03:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Seven of eight martyrs, who were shot killed in targeted killing in Iran, were laid to rest in Bahawalpur on Thursday.
An airplane brought eight bodies of Pakistani martyrs from neighbouring country, who were shot dead at a motor vehicle workshop in Mags area in Mehrstan district of Sistant-Baluchistan province of Iran. The airplane landed at Bahawalpur International Airport. Seven of eight martyrs belonged to Bahawalpur district, while one hailed from Shujabad tehsil of Multan district, whose body was sent to his native town. The funeral prayers for the martyrs were offered in their native areas. Funeral prayers for five martyrs were offered in Khanqah Sama-Satta area, some 10 to 12 kilometres away from Bahawalpur city, which were attended by Parliamentary Secretary Mian Shoaib Awaisi, local politicians, notables, officials and a large number of people.
The funeral prayers for two martyrs were offered in Ahmadpur Tehsil of Bahawalpur district, attended by local notables, government officials and a large number of citizens.
One of the martyrs, Dilshad, had established a motor vehicle workshop in Iran and took away his son and nephew and other mechanics from Bahawalpur to work there. They had been living in the workshop for the last seven years.
The deceased were identified as Dilshad, son of Jind Wadda, caste Siyal, a resident of Khanqah Sama Satta; Danish, son of Dilshad; Jaffar, son of Ramazan, caste Siyal; Nasir, son of Muhammad, caste Khaira a resident of Musafir Khana; Naeem, son of Fareed, caste Sandhi, resident of Khanqah Sama Satta; Aamir, son of Liaquat, caste Sandhi, resident of Khanqah Sama Satta; Khalid, caste Bhatti, resident of Dera Nawab, Ahmadpur East; and Jamshaid, caste Arain, resident of Ahmadpur East.
