Targeted Killings Part Of Broader Conspiracy: JI Leader
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2025 | 08:26 PM
Jamaat-e-Islami local leader Dr. Safdar Hashmi said that the rising wave of targeted killings in the country is part of an orchestrated plan by external forces
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Jamaat-e-Islami local leader Dr. Safdar Hashmi said that the rising wave of targeted killings in the country is part of an orchestrated plan by external forces. He urged the leadership to make decisions based on national interests and ground realities.
Addressing an Iftar gathering at NA-149, Union Council 4, Dr. Hashmi stated that Pakistan's peace was under threat, and hostile elements did not want stability in the region. He called on the rulers to demonstrate national dignity and take decisive action against those fueling unrest.
The event was attended by Syed Atrrat Hussain Shah, Sheikh Nadeem, Zafar Ali Khan, Muhammad Akram Khan, Zafar Iqbal, Sardar Allah Yar Khan, Waseem Khan, Asif Khan, and Muhammad Abu Bakar Khokhar.
Expressing deep sorrow over the continuous assassinations of religious scholars, Dr. Hashmi stressed the need for national unity to thwart the conspiracies against Pakistan. He urged reconciliation among discontented groups to counter external agendas and maintain national harmony.
