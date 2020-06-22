Targeted lockdown aims to isolate maximum COVID-19 infected masses: Asad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Monday said the aim of targeted lockdown was to isolate maximum COVID-19 infected cases, instead of merely restricting huge number of population.

The NCOC situational brief held with Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in chair. The Forum under took comprehensive stock on targeted lockdown by provincial chief secretaries, need assessment of oxygen, Epi Curve data and update on Resource Management System (RMS) and Pak Nigheban App.

Speaking on the occasion, Asad Umar also observed that there was a positive difference seen in the urban areas with maximum compliance of wearing masks in public places.

The forum was briefed that as many as 549 lockdowns were imposed across the country.

Additional Chief Secretary Punjab briefed the Forum that Lahore city had the largest number of positive corona cases for the past many days. He added the provincial cabinet committee was going to devise the future course of action keeping in view the new hotspots sprawling over vast area.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) informed the Forum that there was no administrative challenge faced yet in imposing smart lockdown.

Chief Secretary Sindh told the Forum that the notification issued for barring the corporate sector to take any punitive action against the employees residing in smart lockdown restricted areas for not attending to offices. He added that the compliance of the notification was also ensured. The Chief Secretary also highlighted the suggestion under consideration to expand smart lockdown to further hotspot areas.

Chief Secretary Balochistan informed the Forum that the strategy and deployment plan for smart lockdown prepared . He said the smart lockdown would be imposed for one and a half month. Under the strategy, he noted that only one individual would be allowed to visit outdoors for necessary administrative arrangements .

Chief Secretary Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) informed the Forum that four districts were under complete lockdown.

Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan mentioned that the decentralization strategy was successful as the deputy commissioners in their relevant districts had efficiently contained the risk of coronavirus outbreak. He added that the recovery rate was almost 70 percent as 865 affected people were tested and reported as recovered out of total 1288 cases.