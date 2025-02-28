Targeted Operation Against Dacoits Underway In Katcha Areas: DIG Larkana
Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2025 | 07:30 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) A targeted operation against dacoits is underway in the Katcha areas of Jamalpur Police Station, District Shikarpur, under the leadership of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Larkana Nasir Aftab.
The operation involves a large police force, including Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shikarpur and SSP Larkana, and is equipped with armored vehicles and modern machinery.
According to reports, there has been an intermittent exchange of fire between the police and dacoits, resulting in injuries to some dacoits.
The police have also set fire to and destroyed the hideouts and bunkers of the dacoits.
The operation aims to arrest the suspects involved in the martyrdom of police constable Muhammad Ramzan Bhutto and the injury of constable Niaz Ahmed Rahujo.
DIG Larkana has commended the police officers and personnel for their successful actions against the dacoits and encouraged them to continue their efforts.
