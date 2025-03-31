Open Menu

Targeted Operation Against Dacoits Underway In Katcha Areas

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2025 | 11:00 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Under the leadership of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana, Ahmed Chaudhry (PSP, QPM), Larkana Police has launched a targeted operation against dacoits, criminals, individuals involved in tribal disputes, and organized criminal groups on Monday.

Under SSP Larkana’s command, search and combing operations are underway in various Kacha (rural) and Pakka (developed) areas of Subdivision Neodero.

To further stabilize law and order and tighten the noose around criminals, Larkana Police continues its relentless series of actions under a comprehensive strategy.

A heavy police force and a large number of police mobiles are participating in the targeted operation.Modern technical systems are also being employed during the operation.

Several suspicious individuals have been apprehended from different areas, with illegal arms and motorcycles recovered. These recoveries are currently being verified.

The focal points of the operation include Ibrahim Jeeho Ji Wandh and Village Nazar Muhammad Detho.

