Targeted Search And Strike Operation Conducted In Cantonment Division
Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2025 | 06:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) A targeted search operation was conducted early morning under the supervision of Superintendent of Police (SP) Cantonment Division Atizaz Arif.
Door-to-door operations were carried out in areas under the jurisdiction of Tatara Police Station, Town Police Station, and Pishtakhara Police Station, including adjacent localities, to apprehend criminal elements, unregistered tenants, and suspicious individuals.
The operation involved active participation from Sub Divisional Police officers (SDPOs) ,Station House Officers (SHOs), Elite Force, female police personnel, and local police teams.
Action was taken against unregistered tenants and criminal elements in targeted operations.
SP Atizaz Arif said that efforts to maintain law and order are ongoing, with continued targeted actions against criminal elements.
He said that operations against anti-social elements will continue indiscriminately in collaboration with other units.
