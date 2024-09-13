'Targeting Black Magicians Bill' to crack down on witchcraft with 7-year imprisonment, Rs. 1 Million fine: Senator

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) on Friday emphasized the need for implementation and awareness of the "Targeting Black Magicians Bill", a legislation aimed at preventing witchcraft and related activities in the country.

Talking to a Private news channel, she explained that the bill, which has been passed by the parliament, stipulates that black magic practitioners shall face a 7-year imprisonment term and a fine of Rs. 1 million.

Zehri stressed that the implementation of this law is crucial to protect vulnerable individuals, particularly women, who are often targeted by black magic practitioners.

She called for a nationwide awareness campaign to educate people about the dangers of black magic and the legal consequences of practicing it.

Zehri also called for strict enforcement of the law, saying that black magic practitioners should be brought to justice and punished according to the law.

She emphasized that the implementation of the "Targeting Black Magicians Bill" is essential to create a safe and secure environment for all citizens, particularly in rural areas where black magic is prevalent.

By pushing for the implementation of this law, Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri aims to protect the rights of vulnerable individuals and promote a society free from superstition and fear.

Replying to a question, Zehri revealed that the "Targeting Black Magicians Bill" was initially passed in 2017, but due to certain limitations, it was presented again to incorporate suggestions from all stakeholders.

She assured that after thorough deliberation and consultation, the bill will be finally implemented and black magic practitioners will face strict penalties.

With the implementation of this bill, black magic practitioners will face severe consequences, including a 7-year imprisonment term and a fine of Rs. 1 million, she highlighted.

Senator Zehri hopes to empower the public to recognize and resist the tactics of black magic practitioners.