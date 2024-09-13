- Home
- Pakistan
- 'Targeting Black Magicians Bill' to crack down on witchcraft with 7-year imprisonment, Rs. 1 Million ..
'Targeting Black Magicians Bill' To Crack Down On Witchcraft With 7-year Imprisonment, Rs. 1 Million Fine: Senator
Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2024 | 11:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) on Friday emphasized the need for implementation and awareness of the "Targeting Black Magicians Bill", a legislation aimed at preventing witchcraft and related activities in the country.
Talking to a Private news channel, she explained that the bill, which has been passed by the parliament, stipulates that black magic practitioners shall face a 7-year imprisonment term and a fine of Rs. 1 million.
Zehri stressed that the implementation of this law is crucial to protect vulnerable individuals, particularly women, who are often targeted by black magic practitioners.
She called for a nationwide awareness campaign to educate people about the dangers of black magic and the legal consequences of practicing it.
Zehri also called for strict enforcement of the law, saying that black magic practitioners should be brought to justice and punished according to the law.
She emphasized that the implementation of the "Targeting Black Magicians Bill" is essential to create a safe and secure environment for all citizens, particularly in rural areas where black magic is prevalent.
By pushing for the implementation of this law, Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri aims to protect the rights of vulnerable individuals and promote a society free from superstition and fear.
Replying to a question, Zehri revealed that the "Targeting Black Magicians Bill" was initially passed in 2017, but due to certain limitations, it was presented again to incorporate suggestions from all stakeholders.
She assured that after thorough deliberation and consultation, the bill will be finally implemented and black magic practitioners will face strict penalties.
With the implementation of this bill, black magic practitioners will face severe consequences, including a 7-year imprisonment term and a fine of Rs. 1 million, she highlighted.
Senator Zehri hopes to empower the public to recognize and resist the tactics of black magic practitioners.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024
Training Class at VTI Garment City
Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila
Murder suspect arrested in Wah
DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio
Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition on Friday
NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' cleaning arrangements
IESCO issues power shutdown programme
Rana warns PTI to desist from breaking laws of country
CM KP statement tantamount to attack federation: Ranjha
Senate passes Cannabis Control & Regulatory Authority Bill, 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Meeting held to review arrangements for the Local Government by-elections in Lower Kohistan10 minutes ago
-
Man killed in road mishap20 minutes ago
-
Khuli Kutchery held under Federal Ombudsman’s instructions: immediate steps taken for public issue ..20 minutes ago
-
PML-N MNA calls for end to political bickering, urges national unity30 minutes ago
-
Voter unity essential to counter BJP’s onslaught on IIOJK’ s identity: Mehbooba Mufti30 minutes ago
-
OEC offering paid internship to fresh graduates and postgraduates50 minutes ago
-
OEC seeking Japanese language instructor for imparting training1 hour ago
-
Four Pakistani IT experts join global thought leaders at Riyadh AI summit1 hour ago
-
Legal reforms to help provide speedy justice to people: Barrister Malik11 hours ago
-
Youth should play their role in dealing with climate change: Ministers11 hours ago
-
PSEB to have new CEO soon: Shaza Fatima12 hours ago
-
DC holds review meeting to boost polio campaign in Kohat12 hours ago