Open Menu

'Targeting Black Magicians Bill' To Crack Down On Witchcraft With 7-year Imprisonment, Rs. 1 Million Fine: Senator

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2024 | 11:30 AM

'Targeting Black Magicians Bill' to crack down on witchcraft with 7-year imprisonment, Rs. 1 Million fine: Senator

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) on Friday emphasized the need for implementation and awareness of the "Targeting Black Magicians Bill", a legislation aimed at preventing witchcraft and related activities in the country.

Talking to a Private news channel, she explained that the bill, which has been passed by the parliament, stipulates that black magic practitioners shall face a 7-year imprisonment term and a fine of Rs. 1 million.

Zehri stressed that the implementation of this law is crucial to protect vulnerable individuals, particularly women, who are often targeted by black magic practitioners.

She called for a nationwide awareness campaign to educate people about the dangers of black magic and the legal consequences of practicing it.

Zehri also called for strict enforcement of the law, saying that black magic practitioners should be brought to justice and punished according to the law.

She emphasized that the implementation of the "Targeting Black Magicians Bill" is essential to create a safe and secure environment for all citizens, particularly in rural areas where black magic is prevalent.

By pushing for the implementation of this law, Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri aims to protect the rights of vulnerable individuals and promote a society free from superstition and fear.

Replying to a question, Zehri revealed that the "Targeting Black Magicians Bill" was initially passed in 2017, but due to certain limitations, it was presented again to incorporate suggestions from all stakeholders.

She assured that after thorough deliberation and consultation, the bill will be finally implemented and black magic practitioners will face strict penalties.

With the implementation of this bill, black magic practitioners will face severe consequences, including a 7-year imprisonment term and a fine of Rs. 1 million, she highlighted.

Senator Zehri hopes to empower the public to recognize and resist the tactics of black magic practitioners.

Related Topics

Balochistan Parliament Fine Women 2017 All From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

3 hours ago
 Training Class at VTI Garment City

Training Class at VTI Garment City

12 hours ago
 Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in ..

Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila

12 hours ago
 Murder suspect arrested in Wah

Murder suspect arrested in Wah

12 hours ago
 DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate poli ..

DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio

12 hours ago
Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition ..

Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition on Friday

12 hours ago
 NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' ..

NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' cleaning arrangements

12 hours ago
 IESCO issues power shutdown programme

IESCO issues power shutdown programme

12 hours ago
 Rana warns PTI to desist from breaking laws of cou ..

Rana warns PTI to desist from breaking laws of country

12 hours ago
 CM KP statement tantamount to attack federation: R ..

CM KP statement tantamount to attack federation: Ranjha

12 hours ago
 Senate passes Cannabis Control & Regulatory Author ..

Senate passes Cannabis Control & Regulatory Authority Bill, 2024

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan