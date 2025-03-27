Targeting innocent citizens is brutal, unforgivable crime: Says CM Bugti

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday strongly condemned the incident of killing innocent passengers after disembarking them from a bus in the Kalmat area of Nushki district, calling it a heinous and cowardly act.

The Chief Minister said that targeting innocent citizens is a brutal and unforgivable crime, the perpetrators of which would not be able to escape the clutches of the law.

He said that the terrorists have not only martyred innocent citizens but have also violated the hospitality, traditions and peace of Balochistan.

He said that the hideous face of the terrorists has been exposed before the nation and the unwavering resolve of the nation against terrorism could be weakened by such barbaric acts.

Mir Sarfaraz Bugti said that the war against hardcore terrorists would continue with full force and these brutal elements would be brought to justice.

He raised the question that why those who call for protests and sit-ins for personal purposes are silent on this brutal attack?

He said that those who are keeping a meaningful silence on the killing of innocent workers should tell whom they are supporting, because silence is considered consent and it is being proven who is facilitating whom.

While expressing his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the deceased, he assured them that the government would take all possible steps to bring the killers to justice.