Targeting of national institutions unwise, against national interest: KP Governor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali Friday said that the country is passing through a critical phase and targeting of national institutions for personal gains would be unwise and against the national interest.

He expressed these views while talking to a 40-member representative delegation of Chitral here at the Governor House. He said we should forge unity among ranks and files for the sovereignty and solidarity of the country.

On the occasion, the delegation informed the governor about their problems and issues. They said that Chitral people are suffering due to various issues relating to electricity, gas, increasing unemployment, and infrastructure development.

Talking to the delegation, KP Governor said that he deemed Chitral as his second home and development of Chitral is part of his agenda and mission. He said that the owner of Qarshi Industries has been already contacted to install different production units in Chitral.

He said that Chitral is renowned for fruits including Apple, apricot, peach, walnut, and berries that can be made value-added by proper processing and packaging. He said that the processing units would not only induce prosperity in the area but also help creating employment opportunities for locals.

The delegation expressed gratitude to the governor for his keen interest and assurance to develop Chitral.