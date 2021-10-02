UrduPoint.com

Targeting Pakistan Over Afghan Situation Unfair: PM Imran Khan

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 03:15 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said that certain quarters in US were unfairly targeting Pakistan for what had happened inside Afghanistan

In an interview with TRT World, the prime minister said there was complete shock and confusion in US after its troops' pullout and swift march of Taliban.

He particularly referred to the recent debate on Afghan debacle in the US Senate as the Taliban returned to power after twenty years.

The prime minister said they were 'seeking for scapegoats' and targeting Pakistan for their confusion was unfair.

The Afghan army collapsed and that was what completely surprised the US quarters, he said, adding if Taliban government collapsed, the biggest losers would be the people of Afghanistan.

"They must come up for solution and think about the people of Afghanistan," he said.

An excerpt from the interview was already broadcast by Turkish tv network on Friday.

The prime minister cautioned that if the Afghan people were left in the limbo, the crisis was going to deepen.

He maintained that there was danger of looming human crises as the country that had survived on 70 percent of foreign aid and if this component was left out and unless there was help in the short term, the Taliban would not be able to stand on their feet, 'so there is greater danger of collapse, chaos and humanitarian crises.

' The prime minister said Pakistan would have been the most affected country if there was chaos.

About recognizing Taliban set up, the prime minister replied that Pakistan government was holding consultations and was in discussion with all the neighbouring countries.

He said the US has to recognize the new reality sooner or later.

Prime Minister Khan, to another question, said that in the past, he met the US leadership and explained to them the situation in Afghanistan, but they were clueless. The US society had no idea of situation in Afghanistan.

What happened now totally took them by surprise. "You see in the US Senate, they have no idea," he added.

In the past, former chief of army staff General Kiyani had also explained the Afghan situation to the US leadership.

