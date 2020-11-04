UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Targeting State Institutions Not In Country's Interest: PML-N SVP

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 04:50 PM

Targeting state institutions not in country's interest: PML-N SVP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Provincial Senior Vice President (SVP) of PML-N Intikhab Khan Chamkani Wednesday said that targeting state institutions was not in the interest of the country.

Addressing a press conference here at Press Club, Intikhab Chamkani said PML-N was an ideological political party working for prosperity and development besides strengthening democracy in the country.

He said the country was currently confronted with various challenges including price hike and could not afford aimless criticism on state institutions. "If we fight with each other on petty issues, not tolerate political opponents and continue criticizing state institutions including establishment, it would serve no purpose rather please the inimical forces and democracy would ultimately suffer," he added.

The PML-N leader said he disagreed with the present narrative of the party against establishment. He said our security forces have rendered matchless sacrifices in war against terror and restored peace, law and order in the country.

He urged the party leadership to utilize their energies for strengthening the democratic institutions. He suggested the party leadership to perform the role of an active and responsible opposition by making constructive criticism on the government for solution of people's problems and addressing the existing challenges confronted to the country.

"My voice of dissent does not mean that I left PML-N," he said and added that he would continue to work for strengthening the party.

To a question, Chamkani said he will participate in upcoming Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) public meeting in Peshawar.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa PML-N Vice President Fazalullah, Provincial Organizer Mujeebur Rehman, Deputy Secretary Information Rafia Saeed, Azmat Khan and Zakaullah were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Law And Order Democracy Price Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Maharashtra govt allows reopening of cinema halls, ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan’s rupee goes up by Rs 0. 22 against USD

42 minutes ago

Razak Dawood urges industrialists to benefit of re ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,161 new COVID-19 cases, 1,493 reco ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

2 hours ago

Immersive and incomparable: The factors behind the ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.