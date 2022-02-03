UrduPoint.com

Targets Achieved From First Sub-national Polio Immunization Drive Of Year 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :The government has received good results from the first Sub-National Immunization Days Polio campaign of the year 2022, reaching more than 22.4 million children under the age of five.

According to official sources, the campaign was launched on January 24, covering 70 districts and on 17 January in six high-risk districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, respectively.

They added, more than 150,000 trained and highly dedicated polio workers were engaged in the vaccination drive to inoculate the targeted children at their doorsteps.

Dr. Shahzad Baig, Coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Centre, Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI), expressed his satisfaction over the successful conclusion of the immunization campaign.

"Pakistan has made enormous progress over the past year. Although we have only seen one case, which is a great result, we still need to further intensify our efforts for stopping the circulation of the virus, which we continue to find in the environment," Dr Baig said while acknowledging the Federal and provincial government leadership, frontline workers, parents, and caregivers, for playing an instrumental role in vaccinating eligible children during the campaign.

The next nationwide Polio campaign was planned to launch on February 28 across the country, while KP will start campaigns in the selected districts on February 21.

The repeated polio vaccination campaigns are imperative for building immunity among children and preventing possible death or lifelong paralysis. The ongoing campaigns are also critically important if Pakistan is to rid itself of the virus and join the rest of the world in being polio-free.

