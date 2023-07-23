Tariff revised: WASA to collect Rs 200m extra revenue monthly

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :The provincial government revised the tariff for Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), here Sunday.

According to the revised tariff, WASA would collect about Rs 200 million in extra revenue per month which would help to meet the departmental expenses.

Director Recovery WASA Mansoor Ahmad told APP that the Punjab government had approved the new rates of water supply and sewerage charges for all WASAs in Punjab including Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Multan.

The same tariff was introduced across the province as it was different for all WASAs first.

He said, "The government has introduced subsidized rates for 3 Marla and 5 Marla houses. The total cost of water supply and sewerage charges for 3 Marla homes was Rs 718 and the government would charge only 350 by extending Rs 368 subsidy.

Likewise, the total cost of 5 Marla houses was Rs 938 and the government would charge 500 only by giving Rs 438 subsidy.

Rs 1500 for 7 Marla home, Rs 2000 for 10 Marla, Rs 2500 for 15 Marla, Rs 4000 for 20 Marla, 5000 for two kanals and Rs 6000 would be charged from the above two kanals home.

He said that work was underway to update the rates with the new tariff on the system by categorizing bills and the bills with new rates would be sent from next month.

He said that there were three lac WASA consumers and four lac total connections across the city.

The monthly recovery of WASA was Rs 60 million at first which would reach about Rs 260 million after the revised tariff and it will be helpful to meet the expenses of the department including employees' salaries and electricity bills.

The Agency has outsourced the WASA billing like MEPCO and Sui gas pattern and contracts awarded to a firm.

Director Recovery further said that the survey of commercial consumers would be conducted again to bring new connections into the billing net.