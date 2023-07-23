Open Menu

Tariff Revised: WASA To Collect Rs 200m Extra Revenue Monthly

Faizan Hashmi Published July 23, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Tariff revised: WASA to collect Rs 200m extra revenue monthly

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :The provincial government revised the tariff for Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), here Sunday.

According to the revised tariff, WASA would collect about Rs 200 million in extra revenue per month which would help to meet the departmental expenses.

Director Recovery WASA Mansoor Ahmad told APP that the Punjab government had approved the new rates of water supply and sewerage charges for all WASAs in Punjab including Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Multan.

The same tariff was introduced across the province as it was different for all WASAs first.

He said, "The government has introduced subsidized rates for 3 Marla and 5 Marla houses. The total cost of water supply and sewerage charges for 3 Marla homes was Rs 718 and the government would charge only 350 by extending Rs 368 subsidy.

Likewise, the total cost of 5 Marla houses was Rs 938 and the government would charge 500 only by giving Rs 438 subsidy.

Rs 1500 for 7 Marla home, Rs 2000 for 10 Marla, Rs 2500 for 15 Marla, Rs 4000 for 20 Marla, 5000 for two kanals and Rs 6000 would be charged from the above two kanals home.

He said that work was underway to update the rates with the new tariff on the system by categorizing bills and the bills with new rates would be sent from next month.

He said that there were three lac WASA consumers and four lac total connections across the city.

The monthly recovery of WASA was Rs 60 million at first which would reach about Rs 260 million after the revised tariff and it will be helpful to meet the expenses of the department including employees' salaries and electricity bills.

The Agency has outsourced the WASA billing like MEPCO and Sui gas pattern and contracts awarded to a firm.

Director Recovery further said that the survey of commercial consumers would be conducted again to bring new connections into the billing net.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Electricity Government Of Punjab Punjab Water Rawalpindi Gujranwala Same Gas Sunday All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Irania ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian FM

12 hours ago
 4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

14 hours ago
 Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

14 hours ago
 Security finalized for 4th Muharram with 2,317 per ..

Security finalized for 4th Muharram with 2,317 personnel

14 hours ago
Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix grid

Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix grid

14 hours ago
 Hamilton revels in ending long pole drought

Hamilton revels in ending long pole drought

14 hours ago
 ASP City Larkana visits Imambargah to review secur ..

ASP City Larkana visits Imambargah to review security arrangements for Muharram

14 hours ago
 Former Speaker of Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iq ..

Former Speaker of Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal Punjab Assembly calls on P ..

14 hours ago
 Sindh Cabinet decides more 40 agenda items

Sindh Cabinet decides more 40 agenda items

14 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of ..

Ajman Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abdull ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan