Tariffs rationalization to enhance economic activities: Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday said the government prioritized tariffs rationalization for enhancing the economic and trade activities in the country.

The Ministry of Commerce has always believed that rationalizing tariffs boosts economic activity, reduces smuggling and enhances industrial growth; the adviser said this on his official twitter account.

Razak Dawood said that reduction of tyres' smuggling had resulted in increased revenues for local companies and same was happening in other sectors.

"Our government has successfully stopped the process of de-industrialization and we now are working towards industrial expansion." he said.

The adviser said this would not only bring in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) but it would also be reflected as increase in the exports.