UrduPoint.com

Tarin Claims To Have Information, Details Of Non-filers

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 11:30 PM

Tarin claims to have information, details of Non-filers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin on Tuesday claimed to have information and details of Non-filers.

"We will approach Non-filers to pay taxes properly, " he said while talking to a private television channel.

The government is launching 'track and trace' system to expand tax network across the country, he stated.

Growth rate and revenue collection are increasing due to economic policies of the incumbent government, he claimed.

Commenting on reforms in power and petroleum sectors, he said focus has been given in power and petroleum sectorsto achieve progress.

Replying to a question about tax evaders, he said point of sale machine is being installed to streamline business activity. About inflation, he said the government would provide a targeted subsidy to deserving people for providing relief to them. The minister said the people of different countries are facing price hike in many products. To a question about Afghanistan, he said stability in Afghanistan would lessen the pressure on Pakistani market. Dispelling the impression of weak economy, he said Pakistan's economy is moving on right direction.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Business Shaukat Tarin Sale Progress Price Market TV Government

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai Sport ..

Mansour bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai Sports Council’s Board

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Defence discusses cooperation in milit ..

Ministry of Defence discusses cooperation in military industries with Jordan

2 hours ago
 Failure to form inclusive govt. can descend Afghan ..

Failure to form inclusive govt. can descend Afghanistan into civil war: Prime Mi ..

3 minutes ago
 APTPMA demands more incentives to save textile pro ..

APTPMA demands more incentives to save textile processing sector from collapse

3 minutes ago
 Election reforms need of the hour to end rigging: ..

Election reforms need of the hour to end rigging: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

3 minutes ago
 German Climate Activists Sue BMW, Mercedes for 'To ..

German Climate Activists Sue BMW, Mercedes for 'Torpedoing' CO2 Reduction Goals

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.