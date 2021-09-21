Tarin claims to have information, details of Non-filers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin on Tuesday claimed to have information and details of Non-filers.

"We will approach Non-filers to pay taxes properly, " he said while talking to a private television channel.

The government is launching 'track and trace' system to expand tax network across the country, he stated.

Growth rate and revenue collection are increasing due to economic policies of the incumbent government, he claimed.

Commenting on reforms in power and petroleum sectors, he said focus has been given in power and petroleum sectorsto achieve progress.

Replying to a question about tax evaders, he said point of sale machine is being installed to streamline business activity. About inflation, he said the government would provide a targeted subsidy to deserving people for providing relief to them. The minister said the people of different countries are facing price hike in many products. To a question about Afghanistan, he said stability in Afghanistan would lessen the pressure on Pakistani market. Dispelling the impression of weak economy, he said Pakistan's economy is moving on right direction.