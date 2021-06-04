Tarin for expanding tax network with modern technology

ISLAMABAD, Jun 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin on Thursday said that all-out efforts are being made to expand tax network by using modern technology.

The Federal board of Revenue (FBR), is not an institution to provide relief to common man, he said in an interview with a private television channel. Industrial, trade, production and IT sectors are the institutions which could provide relief to masses, he added.

About loan facility, he said the instruction has been given to commercial banks to extend loan facility to the people for construction of small houses and business purpose. The graph of inflation would be brought down at any cost, he pledged.

Some 4 million families would have the facility of loan for construction of small houses and setting up small business, he added. The subsidy is being provided to agri sector for purchase of seeds for better production, he stated.

To a question, he said loan facility would be given to SME sector. All important steps would be taken to rehabilitate the institutions which are not producing results. He said a comprehensive strategy has been evolved to balance the tariff rate. To another question, he said we have set the target to increase growth rate in the next fiscal year.

Commenting on traders community problems, he said all genuine issues of the trader fraternity would be addressed without further delay.