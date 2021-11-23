Tarin for stabilizing exchange rate to overcome inflation: Shaukat Tarin

Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Tuesday stressed the need for stabilizing exchange rate to overcome inflation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Tuesday stressed the need for stabilizing exchange rate to overcome inflation.

Instability in exchange rate has increased the inflation and we are trying to lessen the burden from the people of low income group, he said while talking to a private television channel. The mini-budget would be presented in the next week, he informed. Commenting on privatization of DISCOs, Pakistan Steel Mills, Railways and other enterprises showing less progress, he said efforts are being made for restructuring the power sectors while Chairman Privatization would look into the matter of privatization of PSM and Railways for improvement.

In reply to a question about increase in power tariff, he said International Monetary Funds (IMF), demanded of the government to change the tariff rate. He said after extensive discussion, we will increase the power tariff less than the demand of the IMF.

On luxury items, he said extra duty would be imposed in near future. Steps have been taken to reduce current account deficit, he said. Replying to a question about tax collection targets, he said assessment would be made on real assets of the people so that actual tax could be imposed on them.

To another question about lack of coordination, he said Micro-economic think tanks and Economic Management Committee has been established for better coordination.