Tarin Introduces Supplementary Finance Bill In National Assembly

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2021 | 06:13 PM

Tarin introduces Supplementary finance bill in National Assembly

The opposition has strongly opposed the bill, terming it as mini-budget, saying that the government has surrendered before International Monetary Fund (IMF).

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 30th, 2021) Federal Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin on Thursday presented the much-awaited supplementary finance bill in the National Assembly bowing before the demands of International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Opposition strongly opposed the bill and termed as a mini-budget besides holding protests and chanting slogans to stop Shaukat Tarin from introducing the Finance Bill 2021 and SBP Amendment Bill in the House.

The government as per the finance ministry's proposal would impose a tax on approximately 150 goods at a rate of 17%. So, the goods that were at the moment either completely exempt from General Sales Tax (GST) or being taxed at 5% to 12% rates would now be taxed at 17%.

The income rate on mobile phone calls is also likely to up from 10 per cent to 15 per cent. However, it was proposed that imported meat and poultry items should be exempted from tax. The end of tax exemption on imported food times as per the bill will cause more burden of Rs 215 billion.

The reports suggested that the GST rate on cars above 850cc would go up to 17% and the tax on the import of electric vehicles in CBU conditions would go up from 5% to 17% while business to business transactions will go up from 16.9% to 17%.

According to the bill, zero-rating available on supplies of raw materials for imported milk would be withdrawn and be taxed at 17 per cent.

The finance bill also proposes that bread prepared in bakeries, restaurants, food chains and shops be taxed at a 17% rate.

The supplies to duty-free shops will be taxed at 17%. As they will be taxed for the first time, there are no revenue estimates.

The "mini-budget" was one of the conditions of the IMF which was to be met before January 12, 2022, in order to recover more than $1 billion in instalments from the Fund.

Earlier in the day, a meeting of the federal cabinet with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair approved the Finance Bill before its approval in the National Assembly.

However, the Opposition leaders strongly protested against the bill, saying that it would fight the oppressors who had put pressure on the pockets of common people.

The Opposition was of the view that the mini-budget would cause more inflation to burden the masses,” she said, adding that the Opposition will protest against the government "inside and outside the Parliament."

Maryam Aurangzeb, the leader of PML-N, said that it was the false budget, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan was telling a lie. She said that he should be held accountable for the soaring inflation.

She stated that the government had enslaved the people under the IMF and made it clear that they would fully oppose the mini-budget.

