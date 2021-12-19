UrduPoint.com

Tarin Stresses To Extend Sufficient Aid To Get Control Over Miseries Of Afghan People

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin Sunday stressed that there is a dire need that the world should extend sufficient aid to overcome miseries of people of Afghanistan.

Pakistan was making all possible efforts for provision of humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, he said while speaking to Radio Pakistan's current Affair program.

He added that it is high time that big powers should understand the gravity of situation in Afghanistan and play their proactive role in this regard.

He also expressed his feelings that the world should see the development at later stage, primarily we have to curtail a possible upheaval of human crisis.

He laid great emphasis to lift financial sanctions which are the core hindrance to some workable solution.

