Tarin tables copy of Finance Bill in Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin Friday presented a copy of the Finance Bill 2021-22 in the Senate, seeking recommendations from the members of the upper house of parliament to be incorporated in the next fiscal year's budget.

The session was chaired by Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

The minister laid a copy of the Finance Bill, 2021, containing the Annual Budget Statement, as required under Article 73 of the Constitution of Pakistan in the house.

The chairman directed the members to submit their recommendations on the finance bill to the finance committee from June 14 (Monday). The recommendations would be sent to the National Assembly for including in the budget.