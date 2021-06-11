UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tarin Tables Copy Of Finance Bill In Senate

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 06:40 PM

Tarin tables copy of Finance Bill in Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin Friday presented a copy of the Finance Bill 2021-22 in the Senate, seeking recommendations from the members of the upper house of parliament to be incorporated in the next fiscal year's budget.

The session was chaired by Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

The minister laid a copy of the Finance Bill, 2021, containing the Annual Budget Statement, as required under Article 73 of the Constitution of Pakistan in the house.

The chairman directed the members to submit their recommendations on the finance bill to the finance committee from June 14 (Monday). The recommendations would be sent to the National Assembly for including in the budget.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Senate Shaukat Tarin Parliament Budget June From Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Innovation and scientific advancements remain at c ..

44 minutes ago

Govt announces â€˜Meri Gari Schemeâ€™ in annual bu ..

46 minutes ago

UAE leaders send condolences to Emir of Kuwait on ..

1 hour ago

Senegal&#039;s President receives President of the ..

1 hour ago

Green hydrogen a promising energy source to accele ..

1 hour ago

Govt employees reject 10 % increase in salaries in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.