Tarin Terms Proposed Allocation For Ehsaas As Highest Allocation For Lower Segments

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 07:34 PM

Tarin terms proposed allocation for Ehsaas as highest allocation for lower segments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The proposed allocation of Ehsaas program including that for Pakistan Baitul Mal and Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund has been increased from Rs. 210 billion to Rs. 260 billion in current fiscal year showing an increase of 24 percent.

This was stated by the Minister of Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin during his budget speech in the Parliament House on Friday.

He said, "This is by far the highest amount allocated for the lower income segments of our society and reflects the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to help the extreme poor segments of society".

It is also important at a time when the poor and vulnerable groups are affected because of ravages wrought by the pandemic, he stated.

The minister also mentioned that Ehsaas program is the major initiative of the government for social protection and poverty alleviation under which more than a dozen carefully designed programs have been launched including initiatives like Cash Transfers, Kamyab Jawan, Interest Free Loans, Nashonuma, Tahafuz (one-time financial assistance from catastrophic health expenditure), Amdan (provision of income or assets to start small businesses), Financial Support to orphans, street children, seasonal migrants, victims of child and bounded labour and daily wage workers, Langar (to serve meals to the poorest), Food card (ration distribution) and Thela (modern Thela design) for selling food and non-food items.

