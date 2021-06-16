UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tarin Warns Action Against Non-tax Payers, Filers

Muhammad Irfan 16 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 12:20 AM

Tarin warns action against non-tax payers, filers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Revenue and Finance, Shaukat Tarin on Tuesday warned the non-tax payers and filers for strict action on hiding taxable money from the concerned departments.

In an interview with a private television channel, he said, "No one would be allowed to harass the business community seeking help from the federal board of revenue (FBR), for paying proper taxes.

" Replying to a question about strict action against non-tax filers, he said FBR has been allowed to conduct third party audit against such persons who are deliberately trying to hide taxable money. The action, he said would be taken against those persons trying to hide tax money from FBR.

Related Topics

Business Shaukat Tarin Money FBR TV From

Recent Stories

Medlab Middle East to address blood donation chall ..

36 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Match 24 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Za ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC’s 1,000th meetin ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Police, municipality team up to enforce law ..

2 hours ago

Murray eases through on comeback at Queen's

4 minutes ago

SPARC organises rally against Child Labour

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.