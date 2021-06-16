Tarin warns action against non-tax payers, filers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Revenue and Finance, Shaukat Tarin on Tuesday warned the non-tax payers and filers for strict action on hiding taxable money from the concerned departments.

In an interview with a private television channel, he said, "No one would be allowed to harass the business community seeking help from the federal board of revenue (FBR), for paying proper taxes.

" Replying to a question about strict action against non-tax filers, he said FBR has been allowed to conduct third party audit against such persons who are deliberately trying to hide taxable money. The action, he said would be taken against those persons trying to hide tax money from FBR.