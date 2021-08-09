Tariq Afghan, Sana Gulzar nominated as secretary youth affairs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Awami National Party (ANP) has nominated Tariq Afghan Advocate as secretary youth affairs and Sana Gulzar as secretary youth female

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) has nominated Tariq Afghan Advocate as secretary youth affairs and Sana Gulzar as secretary youth female.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ANP President Aimal Wali Khan approved their nomination, said a notification issued from Bacha Khan Markaz, here on Monday.