UrduPoint.com

Tariq Afghan, Sana Gulzar Nominated As Secretary Youth Affairs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 10:16 PM

Tariq Afghan, Sana Gulzar nominated as secretary youth affairs

Awami National Party (ANP) has nominated Tariq Afghan Advocate as secretary youth affairs and Sana Gulzar as secretary youth female

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) has nominated Tariq Afghan Advocate as secretary youth affairs and Sana Gulzar as secretary youth female.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ANP President Aimal Wali Khan approved their nomination, said a notification issued from Bacha Khan Markaz, here on Monday.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Awami National Party From

Recent Stories

MOCCAE, UAEU, Khalifa International Award for Date ..

MOCCAE, UAEU, Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovat ..

3 minutes ago
 Some 70 Militants Killed During Recapture of Mozam ..

Some 70 Militants Killed During Recapture of Mozambique's Mocimboa da Praia - Mi ..

24 minutes ago
 Usman Dar reaches out to Varsities' VC for executi ..

Usman Dar reaches out to Varsities' VC for executing five pro-youth initiatives

24 minutes ago
 FIA arrests four over embezzlement in SLIC

FIA arrests four over embezzlement in SLIC

24 minutes ago
 Chief Minister condoles death of Mubashir Khokhar

Chief Minister condoles death of Mubashir Khokhar

24 minutes ago
 National Assembly offers Fateha for former law min ..

National Assembly offers Fateha for former law minister, victims of road acciden ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.