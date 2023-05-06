UrduPoint.com

Tariq Afridi Elected President Of PHC Bar Association

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2023 | 09:43 PM

Tariq Afridi elected President of PHC Bar Association

Tariq Afridi Advocate of Grand Alliance secured 985 votes and was elected President Peshawar High Court (PHC) Bar Association defeating his rivals in a tough contest

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Tariq Afridi Advocate of Grand Alliance secured 985 votes and was elected President Peshawar High Court (PHC) Bar Association defeating his rivals in a tough contest.

Lajbar Khan was elected General Secretary, Sawar Khan as Vice President, Noor Wali Khan as Joint Secretary while Nida Khan Advocate was elected Finance Secretary of PHC Bar.

A tough competition was witnessed among three candidates for the slot of General Secretary, two candidates for Vice President, three candidates for Joint Secretary and two candidates for Finance Secretary.

Related Topics

Peshawar High Court Alliance Afridi

Recent Stories

UAE evacuates 176 people and media professionals f ..

UAE evacuates 176 people and media professionals from Sudan as part of its human ..

14 minutes ago
 Sherpao seeks lifting of ban on wheat movement

Sherpao seeks lifting of ban on wheat movement

5 minutes ago
 Indonesian premium electronic brands MODENA to pre ..

Indonesian premium electronic brands MODENA to present in Pakistan market soon

5 minutes ago
 54 dead after ethnic clashes in India's remote nor ..

54 dead after ethnic clashes in India's remote northeast

5 minutes ago
 World leaders congratulate Charles III, Camilla

World leaders congratulate Charles III, Camilla

1 minute ago
 Dubai-based humanitarian organisations implement c ..

Dubai-based humanitarian organisations implement comprehensive plan to support S ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.