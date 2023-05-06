Tariq Afridi elected President of PHC Bar Association

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tariq Afridi Advocate of Grand Alliance secured 985 votes and was elected President Peshawar High Court (PHC) Bar Association defeating his rivals in a tough contest

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Tariq Afridi Advocate of Grand Alliance secured 985 votes and was elected President Peshawar High Court (PHC) Bar Association defeating his rivals in a tough contest.

Lajbar Khan was elected General Secretary, Sawar Khan as Vice President, Noor Wali Khan as Joint Secretary while Nida Khan Advocate was elected Finance Secretary of PHC Bar.

A tough competition was witnessed among three candidates for the slot of General Secretary, two candidates for Vice President, three candidates for Joint Secretary and two candidates for Finance Secretary.