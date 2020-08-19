Tariq Amin successfully defends M.Phil thesis

Tariq Amin Lecturer and M.Phil Scholar at Pakistan Studies Center, University of Peshawar, Wednesday successfully defended his M.Phil Thesis titled, "Impact of War on Terror in Afghanistan on Combatants' Families belonging to Dir".

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Tariq Amin Lecturer and M.Phil Scholar at Pakistan Studies Center, University of Peshawar, Wednesday successfully defended his M.Phil Thesis titled, "Impact of War on Terror in Afghanistan on Combatants' Families belonging to Dir".

He worked under the supervision of Dr Farman Ullah, Assistant Prof, Pakistan Study Center University of Peshawar.