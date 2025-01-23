Tariq asks PTI to work for country’s interest, avoid playing politics of agitation

Member National Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Thursday asked the members of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to work for national interest and avoid playing politics of agitation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Member National Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Thursday asked the members of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to work for national interest and avoid playing politics of agitation.

Talking to a private television channel, he said that PTI has created deadlock after rejecting the next dialogue session.

Dialogue was only option to resolve political issues, he said.

In reply to a question about PTI aggressive plans for February 8, he said, we have no worries about PTI next planning.

The government is focusing on economic stability and for this, all out efforts are being made to achieve the objectives, he said.

Dr Tareiq Fazal suggested the Opposition parties to discuss public interest issues by brushing aside personal interest.

There is a need to work together to eliminate menace of terrorism, he said adding that stability in the economic sector would help improve the life of the poor people.