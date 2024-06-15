Tariq Aziz's 4th Death Anniversary To Be Marked On June 17
Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2024 | 06:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) The fourth death anniversary of renowned actor and the first announcer of Pakistani television, Tariq Aziz, will be observed on Monday (June 17).
Tariq Aziz was born on April 28, 1936, in Jalandhar (India), and later his family migrated to Pakistan.
In 1974, he launched the quiz program "Nelaam Ghar," which later continued under the name "Tariq Aziz Show."
Tariq Aziz served as a member of the National Assembly from 1997 to 1999. His Punjabi poetry collection titled "Hamzad Da Dukh" was published, and in 1992. He was awarded the Pride of Performance award.
He received numerous other accolades throughout his career. Tariq Aziz passed away on June 17, 2020, at the age of 84.
