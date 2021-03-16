UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tariq Basheer Cheema For Allotment Of Cholistan Land On Merit

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

Tariq Basheer Cheema for allotment of Cholistan land on merit

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Basheer Cheema Tuesday presided over a meeting regarding allotment of Cholistan land here at Commissioner Office.

While addressing the meeting, he said the allotment of land must be done through a transparent process and on the basis of merit.

He said the residents of Cholistan have first right on the land, adding that the rules and regulations marked by the government must be followed while allowing the land.

The officers of the Cholistan Development Authority briefed the meeting about the allotment of Cholistan land. The meeting was attended by MPA Ch Ehsaan-ul-Haq, MPA Dr Muhammad Afzal, Deputy Commissioner Muzaffar Khan Sial and other officers concerned.

