Tariq Bashir Cheema Calls On Balighur Rehman

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2022 | 09:49 PM

Federal Minister for Food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed overall political situation in the country and matters of mutual interest during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Tuesday.

The governor Punjab said those who were bent upon creating instability and disorder in the country would not succeed in their nefarious designs. He said the country was already faced with difficult situation due to flood disasters and economic problems.

Balighur Rehman said the coalition government was making all-out efforts to bring improvement in all sectors including the economy.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) government had always taken steps for the development of South Punjab while the previous regime completely ignored public welfare projects launched during the PML-N era. The governor said PML-N would continue to serve the masses.

Federal Minister for Food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema said the federal government was taking steps to provide relief to the farmers in the flood-affected areas.

He said the entire team under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif was determined to provide maximum relief to the people.

