Tariq Bashir Cheema Inaugurates Rescue 1122 Service At Yazman

Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Tariq Bashir Cheema inaugurates Rescue 1122 service at Yazman

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema inaugurated the newly constructed station of Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 at Yazman here on Sunday.

The construction has been completed with an estimated cost of Rs 16.8 million. MPA Ehsanul Haq Chaudhry, Chaudhry Wali Dad Cheema, Assistant Commissioner Yazman Mujahid Abbas, in-charge Rescue 1122 Baqir Hussain, political and social leaders, and people of the area were present in large numbers on the occasion.

Federal Minister said that the establishment of Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 will provide excellent emergency facilities to the people of Yazman Tehsil.

He said that the scope of Rescue 1122 would be further expanded and this facility would be extended to more areas.

He said that more ambulances would be provided to Rescue 1122 Yazman station and motorbike ambulances would also be provided soon.

Federal Minister said that development projects were being completed in Yazman so that the people of the area could benefit from them. He said that a two-lane road has been constructed from Bahawalpur to Yazman.

Similarly, construction of roads and other development schemes are being completed in Yazman Tehsil so that the people of the area can get relief.

