Tariq Bashir for constituting a committee to address issues of govt accommodations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema on Thursday said that government should constitute a committee to visit government accommodation in capital to address their maintenance and repairing issues.

Responding to a Calling Attention Notice, the minister said that he already requested to Finance Division for releasing funds to cater the maintenance issue.

He said the government is not deducting maintenance allowance from the salaries of Federal employees BPS 1 to BPS 5 and we are aware about the issues of residents living in government accommodations.

Earlier Speaking in the National Assembly MNA, Ali Nawaz Awan draw the attention of the Minister for Finance to a matter of urgent public importance regarding deduction of 5 percent maintenance allowance from the salaries of the federal employees.

He said that there are 14592 government accommodations in the federal capital but their conditions is very miserable. Later the Deputy Speaker referred the matter to the Standing Committees of Finance, Housing and Interior.

The Opposition staged walkout over non issuing of production orders of Khawaja Saad Rafique and Rana Sanaullah.