UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tariq Bashir For Constituting A Committee To Address Issues Of Govt Accommodations

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 08:05 PM

Tariq Bashir for constituting a committee to address issues of govt accommodations

Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema on Thursday said that government should constitute a committee to visit government accommodation in capital to address their maintenance and repairing issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema on Thursday said that government should constitute a committee to visit government accommodation in capital to address their maintenance and repairing issues.

Responding to a Calling Attention Notice, the minister said that he already requested to Finance Division for releasing funds to cater the maintenance issue.

He said the government is not deducting maintenance allowance from the salaries of Federal employees BPS 1 to BPS 5 and we are aware about the issues of residents living in government accommodations.

Earlier Speaking in the National Assembly MNA, Ali Nawaz Awan draw the attention of the Minister for Finance to a matter of urgent public importance regarding deduction of 5 percent maintenance allowance from the salaries of the federal employees.

He said that there are 14592 government accommodations in the federal capital but their conditions is very miserable. Later the Deputy Speaker referred the matter to the Standing Committees of Finance, Housing and Interior.

The Opposition staged walkout over non issuing of production orders of Khawaja Saad Rafique and Rana Sanaullah.

Related Topics

National Assembly Khawaja Saad Rafique Rana SanaUllah Tariq Bashir Visit From Government Opposition Housing

Recent Stories

Internet availability to be ensured across the cou ..

1 minute ago

Asif Mehmood visits Baradari of Kamran Mirza

1 minute ago

Minister Excise Taxation for promoting tax culture ..

1 minute ago

Cyprus to File Court Case Against Turkey at The Ha ..

1 minute ago

US Unseals Charges Against Russia Residents Allege ..

5 minutes ago

IOC President on Transfer of Int'l Events From Rus ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.