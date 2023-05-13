Tariq Ch urges PTI supporters to refrain from violence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Saturday urged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supporters should refrain from violence and asked Chairman PTI Imran Khan to stop maligning state institutions.

The culprits involved in the anti-Pakistan agenda must be dealt with iron hands, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The political workers were provoked by their leadership to carry out the violent acts, he claimed, adding, PTI leadership for the sake of political gains was instigating its supporters to target the assets of the government and the security forces.

PTI had befooled the public and tried to spread anarchy in the country, Tariq Fazal said.

Replying to a question, he said that the top leadership of major political parties had been arrested in the past, but none of them were given any relaxation like Imran Khan.

He said the PTI had a history of violence as they had attacked ptv's building during the 2014 'dharna' under the supervision of Imran Khan and now they again attacked the Radio Pakistan and APP building in Peshawar which is a shameful act.