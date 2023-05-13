UrduPoint.com

Tariq Ch Urges PTI Supporters To Refrain From Violence

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Tariq Ch urges PTI supporters to refrain from violence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Saturday urged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supporters should refrain from violence and asked Chairman PTI Imran Khan to stop maligning state institutions.

The culprits involved in the anti-Pakistan agenda must be dealt with iron hands, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The political workers were provoked by their leadership to carry out the violent acts, he claimed, adding, PTI leadership for the sake of political gains was instigating its supporters to target the assets of the government and the security forces.

PTI had befooled the public and tried to spread anarchy in the country, Tariq Fazal said.

Replying to a question, he said that the top leadership of major political parties had been arrested in the past, but none of them were given any relaxation like Imran Khan.

He said the PTI had a history of violence as they had attacked ptv's building during the 2014 'dharna' under the supervision of Imran Khan and now they again attacked the Radio Pakistan and APP building in Peshawar which is a shameful act.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz From Government Top PTV

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th May 2023

2 hours ago
 Haaland named FWA Footballer of the Year

Haaland named FWA Footballer of the Year

10 hours ago
 Dubai Investments reports AED314.45 million in qua ..

Dubai Investments reports AED314.45 million in quarterly net profit

11 hours ago
 Outsider Bais wins Giro stage on snow-capped Apenn ..

Outsider Bais wins Giro stage on snow-capped Apennine peak

12 hours ago
 DG ISPR brushes aside rumours about resignations o ..

DG ISPR brushes aside rumours about resignations of senior army officers

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.