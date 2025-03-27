Open Menu

Tariq Ch Urges PTI To Improve Governance, Security In KP Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2025 | 10:40 PM

Tariq Ch urges PTI to improve governance, security in KP areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Thursday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to improve

governance and security issues being faced in some parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa.

There is a dire need to provide all modern equipment and facilities to law enforcement agencies (LEAs) for tackling security

matters in many districts of KP, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question about rising terrorism incidents in KP, he said that provincial leaders of PTI will have to take strict measures for eliminating menace of terrorism in KP areas. To a question about Balochistan issues, he said that leaders of Balochistan

should sit with all stakeholders for peace and prosperity of Balochistan region. Commenting on PECA act, he said, there are demands of the public to control misuse of social media in the country.

Recent Stories

UAE President receives written message from Presid ..

UAE President receives written message from President of Angola on strengthening ..

15 minutes ago
 Ministry of Sports launches ‘Digital Transformat ..

Ministry of Sports launches ‘Digital Transformation, Sports Innovation Platfor ..

56 minutes ago
 Modon, Elsewedy Industrial Development collaborate ..

Modon, Elsewedy Industrial Development collaborate to launch industrial zone for ..

57 minutes ago
 Sunny Varkey, his family contribute AED 100 millio ..

Sunny Varkey, his family contribute AED 100 million to Fathers' Endowment campai ..

57 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed issues resolution to restructure ..

Mansour bin Zayed issues resolution to restructure Board of Trustees of Zayed bi ..

57 minutes ago
 Sharjah police chief opens modern prison libraries

Sharjah police chief opens modern prison libraries

57 minutes ago
Al Jalila Foundation raises AED 50 million at char ..

Al Jalila Foundation raises AED 50 million at charity suhoor

57 minutes ago
 DoH’s digital transformation sets new standards ..

DoH’s digital transformation sets new standards in healthcare service excellen ..

58 minutes ago
 Department of Community Development launches Volun ..

Department of Community Development launches Volunteer in 60 Seconds initiative

58 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers discuss strengthening trade, invest ..

Dubai Chambers discuss strengthening trade, investment relations with Indian Amb ..

59 minutes ago
 Tariq Al Futtaim Investments contributes AED 3 mil ..

Tariq Al Futtaim Investments contributes AED 3 million to Fathers' Endowment cam ..

59 minutes ago
 SCI, TBHF send aid plane to Gaza

SCI, TBHF send aid plane to Gaza

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan