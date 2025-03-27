Tariq Ch urges PTI to improve governance, security in KP areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Thursday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to improve

governance and security issues being faced in some parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa.

There is a dire need to provide all modern equipment and facilities to law enforcement agencies (LEAs) for tackling security

matters in many districts of KP, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question about rising terrorism incidents in KP, he said that provincial leaders of PTI will have to take strict measures for eliminating menace of terrorism in KP areas. To a question about Balochistan issues, he said that leaders of Balochistan

should sit with all stakeholders for peace and prosperity of Balochistan region. Commenting on PECA act, he said, there are demands of the public to control misuse of social media in the country.