Tariq Ch Urges PTI To Improve Governance, Security In KP Areas
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2025 | 10:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Thursday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to improve
governance and security issues being faced in some parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa.
There is a dire need to provide all modern equipment and facilities to law enforcement agencies (LEAs) for tackling security
matters in many districts of KP, he said while talking to a private television channel.
In reply to a question about rising terrorism incidents in KP, he said that provincial leaders of PTI will have to take strict measures for eliminating menace of terrorism in KP areas. To a question about Balochistan issues, he said that leaders of Balochistan
should sit with all stakeholders for peace and prosperity of Balochistan region. Commenting on PECA act, he said, there are demands of the public to control misuse of social media in the country.
Recent Stories
UAE President receives written message from President of Angola on strengthening ..
Ministry of Sports launches ‘Digital Transformation, Sports Innovation Platfor ..
Modon, Elsewedy Industrial Development collaborate to launch industrial zone for ..
Sunny Varkey, his family contribute AED 100 million to Fathers' Endowment campai ..
Mansour bin Zayed issues resolution to restructure Board of Trustees of Zayed bi ..
Sharjah police chief opens modern prison libraries
Al Jalila Foundation raises AED 50 million at charity suhoor
DoH’s digital transformation sets new standards in healthcare service excellen ..
Department of Community Development launches Volunteer in 60 Seconds initiative
Dubai Chambers discuss strengthening trade, investment relations with Indian Amb ..
Tariq Al Futtaim Investments contributes AED 3 million to Fathers' Endowment cam ..
SCI, TBHF send aid plane to Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Wife killer gets death sentence5 minutes ago
-
Environmental Journalists Quarterly Meeting held5 minutes ago
-
Tariq Ch urges PTI to improve governance, security in KP areas5 minutes ago
-
SDO injured in Panjgur firing5 minutes ago
-
IHC adjourns blasphemy case till after Eid15 minutes ago
-
IESCO issues 3-day power suspension programme15 minutes ago
-
Gov’t committed to ensure security, development in Balochistan35 minutes ago
-
Special team formed to recovery Ahmed Noorani's brothers: IHC told45 minutes ago
-
Jaffar Express back on track a befitting reply to terrorists: Abbasi45 minutes ago
-
CDA, education ministry partner to modernize schools, boost vocational training55 minutes ago
-
DC reviews arrangement for anti-polio campaign55 minutes ago
-
Nation seeks blessings as Lailatul Qadr, Islam’s holiest night, being observed with prayers1 hour ago