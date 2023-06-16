UrduPoint.com

Tariq Cheema, Zafar Successfully Get Approval For Exporting More Rice To Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 16, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Tariq Cheema, Zafar successfully get approval for exporting more rice to Russia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister National food Security and Research (NFSR) Tariq Bashir Cheema, through the scholastic guidance of Secretary Zafar Hassan, successfully got approval for the Department of Plant Protection (DPP) to export rice to Russia by 15 more mills, following the recommendation after a technical audit by the DPP, said a press release issued here Friday.

The development is a major success towards boosting exports and the overall economy of the country.

Russia had put a ban on rice exports a few years back because of pest interception in rice.

However, the ban was lifted in 2021 and only four rice mills which complied with their quality standards, were allowed to export rice from Pakistan to Russia.

The DPP with the support of the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) took special steps to upgrade 15 more mills as per the Guidance Document prescribed by the Russian Federation for compliance with the requirements for rice exports.

Tireless efforts were put in this direction to ensure these establishments were in conformity with the SPS requirements of Russia and make them able to export rice through improvement in quality and quantity of rice.

Now, 19 rice enterprises from Pakistan can export rice to the Russian Federation. This was a big achievement of the Government of Pakistan which brings good news especially, for the rice farmers of Punjab and Sindh, as its ultimate beneficiaries.

Moreover, Pakistan being an agrarian economy, can also look for enhancing exports in other domains as well by improving quality standards as per global markets. This agreement opens a gateway to further exports to international markets given the quality standards remain sound.

Further, the up-gradation of more rice processing facilities is in the pipeline with DPP, to make them at par with international standards in order to achieve major shares in high-end markets of Asia, Europe, USA and Australia.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan USA Australia Exports Punjab Russia Europe Tariq Bashir Market From Government Agreement Asia

Recent Stories

DSMG launches Eid Al Adha raffle campaign

DSMG launches Eid Al Adha raffle campaign

38 minutes ago
 UAE and Morocco speakers discuss ways to enhance p ..

UAE and Morocco speakers discuss ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation

53 minutes ago
 Arabian Sea tropical storm to weaken into depressi ..

Arabian Sea tropical storm to weaken into depression within 12 hours: NCM

53 minutes ago
 Kajal Aggarwal considering exist from film industr ..

Kajal Aggarwal considering exist from film industry

2 hours ago
 Emirati artist’s groundbreaking work reinforces ..

Emirati artist’s groundbreaking work reinforces cultural ties between UAE and ..

2 hours ago
 Jumeirah Group releases 21 endangered Turtles into ..

Jumeirah Group releases 21 endangered Turtles into Arabian Gulf for World Sea Tu ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.