Tariq Cheema, Zafar successfully get approval for exporting more rice to Russia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister National food Security and Research (NFSR) Tariq Bashir Cheema, through the scholastic guidance of Secretary Zafar Hassan, successfully got approval for the Department of Plant Protection (DPP) to export rice to Russia by 15 more mills, following the recommendation after a technical audit by the DPP, said a press release issued here Friday.

The development is a major success towards boosting exports and the overall economy of the country.

Russia had put a ban on rice exports a few years back because of pest interception in rice.

However, the ban was lifted in 2021 and only four rice mills which complied with their quality standards, were allowed to export rice from Pakistan to Russia.

The DPP with the support of the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) took special steps to upgrade 15 more mills as per the Guidance Document prescribed by the Russian Federation for compliance with the requirements for rice exports.

Tireless efforts were put in this direction to ensure these establishments were in conformity with the SPS requirements of Russia and make them able to export rice through improvement in quality and quantity of rice.

Now, 19 rice enterprises from Pakistan can export rice to the Russian Federation. This was a big achievement of the Government of Pakistan which brings good news especially, for the rice farmers of Punjab and Sindh, as its ultimate beneficiaries.

Moreover, Pakistan being an agrarian economy, can also look for enhancing exports in other domains as well by improving quality standards as per global markets. This agreement opens a gateway to further exports to international markets given the quality standards remain sound.

Further, the up-gradation of more rice processing facilities is in the pipeline with DPP, to make them at par with international standards in order to achieve major shares in high-end markets of Asia, Europe, USA and Australia.